Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $305,876,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Crown Castle by 60.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Crown Castle by 144.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,433,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $149,661,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $119.56.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

