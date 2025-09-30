Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 200.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $177.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.06 and a 200-day moving average of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $176.57 and a one year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.18%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

