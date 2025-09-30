Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.9% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 120.3% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 9,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $145.91.
Insider Activity at Paychex
In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Paychex Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $126.13 and a one year high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
