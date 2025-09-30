Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10,318.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 967,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,003,000 after acquiring an additional 958,545 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 208,850.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Target Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

