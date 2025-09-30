Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 250.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $454,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $947.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $995.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,018.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,069.13.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

