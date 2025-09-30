PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,461.8% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

