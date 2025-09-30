Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Stock Holdings Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $425,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 121.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 103.5% during the second quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 94,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

In other news, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $150,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,811.36. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $2,619,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 45,024,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,318,472.08. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,607 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,574. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

