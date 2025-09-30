Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.42 and traded as high as C$55.92. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$55.71, with a volume of 2,498,854 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

