Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MCHP opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of -188.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

