Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $477,000 Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $144.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

