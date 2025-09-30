Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of F opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.