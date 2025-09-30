Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,099 shares of company stock worth $154,429. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
