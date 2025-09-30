Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,099 shares of company stock worth $154,429. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.