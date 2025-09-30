Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,603.24. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.