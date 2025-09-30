Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after acquiring an additional 794,388 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252,736 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after buying an additional 609,748 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 343,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 137,030 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

