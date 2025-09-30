Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 12,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,630,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock valued at $420,370,484. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.