Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 10,716.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,594,000 after buying an additional 870,929 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,047,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,010,000 after buying an additional 23,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in PACCAR by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

