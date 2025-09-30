Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,086 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,045,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,853 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,637 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

