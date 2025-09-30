Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

NYSE PFE opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

