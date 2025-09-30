PFS Partners LLC Buys 38 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.1% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 35.0% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.