Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.13.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

