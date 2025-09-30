PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,447.83 ($19.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,320 ($17.73). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,362 ($18.29), with a volume of 38,354 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,600 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPHE Hotel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,500.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,519.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,447.83. The stock has a market cap of £570.78 million, a PE ratio of 2,674.51 and a beta of 1.11.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (7) earnings per share for the quarter. PPHE Hotel Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPHE Hotel Group Limited will post 85.2314475 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPHE Hotel Group news, insider Marcia Bakker acquired 2,000 shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,305 per share, with a total value of £26,100. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.

