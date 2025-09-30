Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.38.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.32.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

