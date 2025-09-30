Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.4%

Owens Corning stock opened at $141.10 on Tuesday. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $123.40 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 71.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

View Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.