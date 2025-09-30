Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,182 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.