Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 165,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 9.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 131,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Gen Digital Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GEN stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

