Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,318 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,515 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,667 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $255.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 price objective (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.80.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,326,357.84. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

