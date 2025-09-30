PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1,693.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PCT opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

