Rebalance LLC Has $544,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Rebalance LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

JPM stock opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $867.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

