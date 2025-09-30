Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $2.01. Recon Technology shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 3,093 shares trading hands.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

