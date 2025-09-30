Reddit Inc. $RDDT Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 103.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 98.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after acquiring an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 121.1% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,099,000 after acquiring an additional 883,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at $78,675,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Reddit from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.58.

Reddit Price Performance

Reddit stock opened at $241.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.74 and its 200-day moving average is $154.18. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.38. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $3,601,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 208,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,651,627.52. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,834 shares of company stock worth $82,388,799. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.