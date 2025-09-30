Reviewing Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) and DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) and DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and DLH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn/Ferry International 8.95% 14.55% 7.29% DLH 1.27% 4.08% 1.47%

Volatility & Risk

Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLH has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of DLH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Korn/Ferry International and DLH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn/Ferry International 0 1 1 0 2.50 DLH 0 0 0 0 0.00

Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.49%. Given Korn/Ferry International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Korn/Ferry International is more favorable than DLH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and DLH”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion 1.33 $246.06 million $4.71 14.89 DLH $395.94 million 0.20 $7.40 million $0.32 17.31

Korn/Ferry International has higher revenue and earnings than DLH. Korn/Ferry International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats DLH on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korn/Ferry International

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC). The company also provides science research and development services and solutions, such as data analytics, testing and evaluation, clinical trials research services, and epidemiology studies to support multiple operating divisions, including NIH and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Military Health System. In addition, it offers system engineering and integration solutions in the areas of pharmaceutical delivery logistics, fire protection engineering, biomedical equipment, and technology engineering on behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs, NIWC, Health and Human Services, and other federal customers. The company also provides business process management services under the trademarks, e-PRAT and SPOT-m, as well as the registered trademark, Infinibyte for cloud-based solutions. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.