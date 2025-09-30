Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.03 ($2.53) and traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.65). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 78,496 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 350 to GBX 280 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280.

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.31 million, a PE ratio of -558.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.03.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX (17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Walters had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Walters plc will post 61.5448447 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

