Ruffer LLP Invests $59.36 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 336,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,362,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,866 shares of company stock worth $52,363,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

