Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.60 and traded as high as $43.06. Sapiens International shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 960,116 shares traded.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 14.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

