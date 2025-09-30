SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.29 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.26). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 90.56 ($1.22), with a volume of 328,560 shares traded.

SDI Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £98.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,467.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.57.

SDI Group (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 6.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SDI Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SDI Group plc will post 6.002265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SDI Group

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

