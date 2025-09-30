SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.29 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.26). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 90.56 ($1.22), with a volume of 328,560 shares traded.
SDI Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £98.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,467.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.57.
SDI Group (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 6.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SDI Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SDI Group plc will post 6.002265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SDI Group
About SDI Group plc:
SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SDI Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.