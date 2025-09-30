Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.64 and traded as low as $8.58. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 14,774 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $89.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

