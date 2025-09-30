Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.64 and traded as low as $8.58. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 14,774 shares trading hands.
Security National Financial Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $89.54 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Security National Financial
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Security National Financial
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.