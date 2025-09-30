Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,919,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,706,000 after acquiring an additional 788,952 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,863,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 64.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,279,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 678,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 165,973 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOUR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

In related news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,240.92. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman bought 104,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,569,571.15. This represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

