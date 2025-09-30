Signaturefd LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.32.

Shares of TTWO opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.93. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.76 and a 12 month high of $261.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock valued at $32,532,671. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

