Signaturefd LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $202.05 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.64.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,822.65. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

