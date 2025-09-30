Signaturefd LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 15,322.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after buying an additional 503,345 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 450,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,845,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.