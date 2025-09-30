Signaturefd LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock worth $420,370,484 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

