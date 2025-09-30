Signaturefd LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE ADC opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. Agree Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 436.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 182.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,502.56. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.08 per share, for a total transaction of $151,368.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,782,332.80. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $555,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

