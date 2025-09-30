Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,506 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 4.7% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 48.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

NYSE VST opened at $197.71 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average of $168.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,319 shares of company stock valued at $57,544,816. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

