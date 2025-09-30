Signaturefd LLC Buys 8,194 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

