Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,635.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IJR opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.70.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

