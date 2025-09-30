Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUV opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $45.02.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

