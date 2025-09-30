Signaturefd LLC Has $712,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.46 and its 200-day moving average is $273.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

