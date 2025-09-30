Signaturefd LLC Has $731,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,249.60. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $630.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

