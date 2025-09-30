Signaturefd LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in POSCO $PKX

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in POSCO by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in POSCO by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in POSCO by 20,297.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 75,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Performance

NYSE PKX opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. POSCO has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). POSCO had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POSCO

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.