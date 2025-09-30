Signaturefd LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Kellanova $K

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,097 shares of company stock worth $63,999,316. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

